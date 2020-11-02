AAP’s week-long Rajyotsava campaign in Mysuru

MYSURU

02 November 2020 23:12 IST

As part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, Aam Aadmi Party, Mysuru, launched a unique campaign of distributing “Simply Speak”, a book to help non-Kannada speaking bank employees learn speaking in Kannada.

District President Malavika Gubbivani, who launched the campaign, distributed the books to the non-Kannada speaking employees of banks and entral government offices, and requested them to learn speaking in the language.

AAP volunteers visited Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda branches in and around Vijayanagar, greeted the staff and urged them to learn and speak in Kannada. Nasrin Taj, Renuka Prasada, Shivkumar and Raju, all volunteers, participated in the campaign.

Advertising

Advertising

The entire week will be celebrated by AAP as Rajyotsava Week and hundreds of books will be distributed, a release said here.

Ms. Malavika, on the occasion, urged donors and institutions to join hands with AAP for taking up projects like the one done as part of Rajyotsava celebrations. Ms. Malavika had earlier organised campaign and protests seeking increased usage of Kannada in banks and also for conducting banking examination in Kannada.

==eom==