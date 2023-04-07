ADVERTISEMENT

AAP’s roadshow in Narasimharaja on Sunday

April 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party’s Narasimharaja constituency team, under the leadership of AAP candidate Dharmashree Singh, will hold a road show on Sunday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the constituency. The road show will commence from Teresian College Circle and pass through Krishna Bakery, Rajkumar Road, Kaveri Road, Raghavendranagar 5 th Cross, JSS School, and Giryabovipalya and conclude at Sri Siddhivinayak Temple. Veteran actor and AAP publicity team president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru will be the chief guest on the occasion.

