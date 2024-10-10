GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP’s Mukhyamantri Chandu asks CM to drop metro fare increase plans

Published - October 10, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Mukyamantri Chandru

Mukyamantri Chandru

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mukhymantri Chandru on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to drop a plan to increase Namma Metro fares by 15 to 25%. He said that since travelling by metro is already expensive, increasing the fares would impose a burden on the public.

“Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is already increasing its financial resources and profits, and it is unfortunate that they have neglected passenger welfare and infrastructure development during this time. According to sources, BMRCL made a profit of ₹129.3 crore in 2023-2024. It is not right that they have now formed a committee to increase fares when they are already on a profitable path,” said Mr. Chandru in the letter.

He also condemned BMRCL for focussing on increasing fares instead of increasing the number of coaches.

