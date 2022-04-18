AAP volunteers stage street play to protest price hike in Mysuru

Aam Aadmi Party Mysuru District unit volunteers staged a noble protest against price rise, through a street skit, at the Gandhi Square here on Monday.

AAP Youth Wing President Mohammed Ismail, who was leading the protest, said the average family income of common people is just around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 a month and it is very difficult for them to manage their budget because of the price hike of essential commodities.

“Instead of providing relief, the government is putting more burden on the common man during these difficult times of epidemic,” he said.

The street play was written and directed by Girish Machalli, who is also the AAP City Unit’s Organising Secretary. Those participating in Monday’s protest were Ms. Malavika, Mohammed Ismail, Girish Machalli, Ravichandra, Irfan Baig, Masood, Usha Sampathkumar, Kiran Kalyani, Syed Fareed, Varalakshmi, Akram Sharif, Dharmashree, Renukaprasad, G R Vidyaranya and others.