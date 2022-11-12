AAP urges PM Modi to visit Peenya Industrial Area next time, complains of lack of basic amenities

The Hindu BureauDarshan Devaiah BP _11765 Bengaluru
November 12, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State president Prithvi Reddy said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit Peenya Industrial Area the next time he comes to Bengaluru and see the lack of basic amenities including bad road conditions in Asia’s largest industrial area.

“There was a time when Peenya Industrial Area had the reputation of being Asia’s largest industrial area. But today it has been completely neglected by the government. The potholes on these roads are actually death holes. It is ruined without infrastructure. So, Modi should visit here. Since the government carries out repair work only at the places that Modi visits, the problems can be resolved if Modi visits here,” Mr. Prithvi Reddy said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Peenya Industrial Area, which collects huge amounts of taxes, plays an important role in the progress of the State and the country. But in return, the government is not providing any help. The government has not been able to put together a special package for the development of this area. In October, a survey conducted by the BBMP had found that there are 499 potholes in Peenya Industrial Area alone. Of these, only a handful of potholes have been repaired and the roads are in terrible condition,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
political parties
state politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app