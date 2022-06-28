AAP urges govt. to make stand on statehood clear

‘Does Minister Umesh Katti’s statement have the government’s endorsement?’

Members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have urged the BJP-led State government to clear its stand on the issue of statehood for North Karnataka, particularly in the wake of the recent statement made by Minister Umesh Katti on the issue.

Staging a demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Hubballi on Monday, AAP members, led by its office-bearers Ananthkumar Bugadi and Vikas Soppin and others, condemned in strong terms the behaviour of BJP leaders who they said are playing with the emotions of the people by issuing confusing statements.

Addressing the protestors, the AAP office-bearers said that ever since the BJP government came to power, the party leaders have made it a habit to play with the emotions of the people of the State. All these days, the issues that they raked up were halal and hijab, then came the issue of erroneous textbook revision. Now, their own Minister has raked up the issue of statehood for North Karnataka, they said.

Referring to the recent statement by Mr. Umesh Katti who spoke about a North Karnataka State coming into existence after the 2024 elections, the AAP members sought to know whether the statement had the endorsement of the ruling party. As a senior Minister of the BJP government had issued the statement, the general public will tend to believe that it might be the statement of the government itself. So, the government should immediately make its stand clear on the issue of statehood for North Karnataka.

The protestors then submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the officials of the Hubballi taluk administration, seeking clarification on the issue by the State government.