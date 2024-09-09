AAP to protest against privatisation of BDA complexes on September 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a protest at Freedom Park on September 12 under the banner of the Save BDA Complex Action Committee. State organising secretary Mohan Dasari announced that all party workers and leaders would participate in the demonstration.

In the guise of lease

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city office, Mr. Dasari said: “We have been opposing the privatisation of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) complexes in Indiranagar and Koramangala for years. The government plans to privatise seven BDA complexes. While they claim it is not privatisation but a lease agreement, the reality is that they lease it for 30 years and then extend it for another 30 years.”

He warned that these properties, many of which are 90 or 120 years old, would eventually be sold to private parties. “If the complex is redeveloped, 70% will go to private parties and only 30% to BDA. These complexes are in prime locations and are worth thousands of crores. The total value of the seven complexes is estimated to be between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 crore, and politicians are trying to exploit this for personal gain,” Mr. Dasari added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.