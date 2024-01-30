AAP to launch campaign against dynasty parties

January 30, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking a dig at the Congress and the BJP by dubbing them as dynasty parties, State president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mukhyamantri Chandru said that both the parties have centralised power in the hands of prominent families and failed on the development front.

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a two-year-long State-wide campaign to highlight the failures of the consecutive governments, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandru said that the members of AAP district units will reach out to people and make them aware of the failures of the Congress and the BJP.

Asserting that the AAP is the only party which has an ideology to serve people, he said that “our fight is against dynasty politics.”

AAP will fight dynasty politics with its ideological background. There is no longer any party with ideology except the AAP, Mr. Chandru added.

The list of family dynasties is lengthy, that includes the entire family of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, All India Congress Committee Chairman M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP leader V. Somanna.

Accusing the Congress-led government of deliberately delaying the conduct of local body and panchayat polls, Mr. Chandru termed it as yet another move towards “centralisation of powers”.

He said that the guarantee schemes introduced by the Congress-led State government are nothing but a replica of AAP’s manifesto. But the Congress government has failed in effectively implementing them, he said.

Mr. Chandru said that politics in the State is confined to mudslinging, accusations, counter accusations and distortion of history.

