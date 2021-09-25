AAP to back Monday’s bandh

The Mysuru unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said it was fully supporting the nationwide bandh call given by various farmers’ unions and associations on September 27.

AAP, in a statement here, said it condemned the attitude of the BJP in pushing through the contentious farm bills based on its majority in the Parliament, without any discussion with stakeholders or the Opposition.

G.R. Vidyaranya, the party’s media coordinator, said the AAP also condemned the Centre for ignoring the ongoing farmers’ protest near Delhi borders for the last 300-plus days. “It was not working in the interest of aggrieved farmers,” he said in the statement.