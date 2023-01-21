AAP ticket aspirants’ meeting on January 22 in Mysuru city

January 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The ticket aspirants in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Assembly elections from constituencies in Mysuru city have convened meetings on Sunday, January 22, in the respective constituencies from where they are wishing to enter the poll fray, and to begin the election campaign.

The ticket aspirants’ supporters and volunteers would be gathering at the meeting in order to discuss plans for taking forward the party’s campaign in the constituencies.

A statement from the party said those interested in supporting “clean politics” can attend the meeting.

The meeting in Chamaraja constituency will be held at #1568, 4th Main Road, Hebbal 2nd Stage, near Akshara Pathashala, Mysuru here at 10:30 a.m. and the ticket aspirant is Ms. Malavika Gubbivani. Call 9686102226 for details.

In Narasimharaja constituency, ticket aspirant Dharmashree has called the meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Sahar Palace Function hall, Shivaji Road, NR Mohalla. Call 9986041234 for details.

With regard to Chamundeshwari constituency, the meeting will be held at 4 pm by ticket aspirant Kiran Kalyani at VeeraBhadreshwara complex, Parasayanna Hundi Circle, Srirampura here. Contact 9611261217 for details.