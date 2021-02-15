AAP takes out padayatra in Hubballi

Belagavi

15 February 2021 00:29 IST

Aam Aadmi Party organised the “I Love Hubballi Dharwad” padayatra in Hubballi on Sunday.

A public meeting and rally was organised to create awareness about civic issues and to resolve to build the twin cities into cities of global standard, the organisers said.

Party workers, supporters, activists and NGO members took part in the padayatra from Rani Channamma Circle to Siddharoodh Mutt.

Ramalingappa Antartani congratulated the organisers for this unique project on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Gyani Major Singh, head of Guru Nanak Trust, expressed concern at the emergence of some divisive forces. He urged the people to unitedly work for the development of the country. All good things can be achieved by the power of love, he said.

Moulana Syed Nissar Ahmed, entrepreneur Neelam Maheshwari, AAP district president Santosh Nargund said that AAP was committed to building an organisation beyond the divisions of caste, class and region. Leaders Ananthkumar Bharatiya, Shivakiran Agadi, Lakshman Rathod, Vijay Sai, Abdul Rauf, Ashwni Kubasadagoudar and others were present.