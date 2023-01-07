ADVERTISEMENT

AAP support to guest lecturers’ stir in Mysuru

January 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party, Mysuru has extended its support to the ongoing indefinite agitation launched by the guest lecturers of University of Mysore.

Speaking at the protest site near Kuvempu Statue in Manasagangotri here on Friday, AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani said, “The guest lecturers have submitted their demands to the Chief Minister and the Governor. There has been a discussion on the topic on December 1 and a decision has also been arrived at. However, pay revision has not been done, which is inacceptable. It is tragic that the lecturers who should be in the classrooms are out on the streets,” she said.

In a press release here, she said, “The pay revision has been withheld without any strong reason. All their legitimate demands should be met otherwise it can have a negative effect on students’ education.”

