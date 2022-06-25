AAP stages protest against privatisation of water supply maintenance

Aam Aadmi Party members stage demonstration in front of the office of HDMC

Protesting against handing over maintenance of the water supply network of Hubballi-Dharwad to a private company, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a demonstration before the office of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) in Hubballi on Friday.

The protesters alleged that there was a larger conspiracy of privatising the water supply behind the move to hand over maintenance of water supply network to L&T company.

They alleged that because of the move, the public was facing hardships as there had been irregularity in water supply. More than that, the public taps meant for the poor had been disconnected, they said.

Leading the protest, AAP office-bearer Vikas Soppin said that a series of meetings held by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on the water supply maintenance by L&T showed the gravity of the problem being faced by the citizens.

Ananthkumar Bugadi, Shashikumar Sullad, Manjunath Jakkannavar, Pratibha Divakar, Tasmia, and others who led the demonstration said that the party would also launch ‘Jiva Jala Jagruti Abhiyana’ a campaign to sensitise the people on the dangers of privatisation of water supply.

The protestors urged the municipal corporation to immediately cancel the agreement with the private company and solve the problem being faced by the general public. The protestors then submitted memorandum addressed to the municipal commissioner and demanded immediate cancellation of the contract.