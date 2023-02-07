AAP says it will issue guarantee cards to voters on what it plans to do for the State

February 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Unlike traditional politics full of corruption and nepotism of the JCB (Janata Dal-S, Congress and BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is engaged in honest, development-based politics and it will issue guarantee cards to voters on what it plans to implement in the State and also prepare district-wise manifesto, State AAP working president Ravichandra Nerabenchi has said.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Nerabenchi said that chairman of the manifesto committee of the party and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao has already initiated the process of preparing the manifesto and the party will provide guarantee cards to voters on what plans it has drawn up for the State.

Mr. Nerabenchi said that the party will announce the manifesto well in advance.

On candidates for the Assembly elections in the State, he said that in 172 constituencies ticket aspirants of the party are already engaged in service activities. To a query on people with criminal background joining the party, he said that adequate precaution will be taken to deny entry to such people. And, while finalising candidates for the elections, the three Cs (Corruption, Communal and Criminal) will be considered, he said.

Kejriwal coming

He said that because of the confusion over the Delhi Mayor’s election, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the State has been postponed to the first week of March and he will come on March 4.

Mr. Kejriwal will participate in the swearing-in convention of block and booth level office-bearers of the party in Davangere, he said.

To a query, he said that, as announced, the party will field candidates in all the 224 constituencies and the first list will be announced by the month-end. The Missed Call campaign in Dharwad district has resulted in 18,000 people evincing interest to work as AAP volunteers, he said.

Replying to a query on a few ticket aspirants joining and quitting the party, AAP coordinator for Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency Vikas Soppin said that unlike in the other parties, the selection of candidates is being done in the most democratic and transparent manner in the party. Only those who have had wrong notions that they will be declared candidates immediately after joining the party have quit, he added.

District AAP president Ananthkumar Bugadi, organising secretary Shashikumar Sullad and others were present.