AAP releases first list of 80 candidates

March 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, released the first list of 80 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The party has given ticket to Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa (Chickpet), former KAS officer K. Mathai (Shanti Nagar), Kannada actor Tennis Krishna (Turuvekere), AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari (C.V. Raman Nagar), and AAP co-convener Shanthala Damle (Mahalakshmi Layout).

After releasing the candidate list, AAP Karnataka chief Prithvi Reddy said, “All our candidates represent various sections of the society and 50% of them are aged below 45. We have selected these candidates after conducting a survey. Candidates selected by the party represent farmers, youth, women, advocates, doctors, IT professionals and people from various other backgrounds.”

Meanwhile, Congress State president D.K. Shivakumar’s relative Sharatchandra who joined the AAP recently has got ticket to contest from Channapatna. Reacting to this, Mr. Reddy said “it does not matter who his (Mr. Sharatchandra) relatives are, the fact that he has chosen AAP over Congress is sufficient”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy’s name was not in the list released on Monday. The party has decided to fight in all the 224 Assembly constituencies across the State in the election.

Mr. Kalappa, in a tweet said, “After over 25 years in public life, I am deeply grateful to the Aam Aadmi Party for not prevaricating on whose son I was, how deep my pockets were, which leader was obligated to me and for what reason etc and deciding to give me a nomination for prestigious Chickpet Constituency.”