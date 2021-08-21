AAP receives 272 applications for city corporation ticket

Kalaburagi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already received over 272 applications for party tickets from the 55 wards for the elections to the Kalaburagi City Corporation to be held on September 3, AAP State President Prithvi Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that though August 23 was the last date to file nominations, party workers are conducting a survey in all the 55 wards, and responses based on the survey shall determine who deserves to contest from each ward in the elections.

We are contesting elections on the basis of pro-people and development-oriented agendas. The city lacks many basic civic amenities. Many localities still do not have proper roads, street lights, and underground drainage connectivity. There are 12 primary health centres, all of which continue to face infrastructure and staff shortage issues, he alleged.

