ADVERTISEMENT

AAP protests Sisodia’s arrest in Mysuru

February 28, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party of Mysuru district have strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kavitha Rajaram. In the memorandum, they deplored what they called “misuse” of central institutions which are supposed to work independently in a democratic set-up. Along with AAP district president L. Rangaiah, district women’s wing leader Usha Sampathkumar, N.R. constituency ticket aspirant Dharmashree, K.R. ticket aspirant Jayashree, Chamundeshwari ticket aspirant Kiran Kalyani and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US