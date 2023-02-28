HamberMenu
AAP protests Sisodia’s arrest in Mysuru

February 28, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party of Mysuru district have strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kavitha Rajaram. In the memorandum, they deplored what they called “misuse” of central institutions which are supposed to work independently in a democratic set-up. Along with AAP district president L. Rangaiah, district women’s wing leader Usha Sampathkumar, N.R. constituency ticket aspirant Dharmashree, K.R. ticket aspirant Jayashree, Chamundeshwari ticket aspirant Kiran Kalyani and others were present.

