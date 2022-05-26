AAP plans rural outreach programme in Karnataka

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a ‘Grama Samparka Abhiyana’ (rural outreach programme) on May 29 to strengthen the organisation at rural and grassroots levels

A file photo of Malavika Gubbivani, Mysuru district president of AAP, campaigning in the 2018 Assembly elections in Mysuru, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

In a move to strengthen the organisation at rural and grassroots levels, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a ‘Grama Samparka Abhiyana’ (rural outreach programme) on May 29.

Malavika Gubbivani, Mysuru district president of AAP, told mediapersons on May 26 that a public meeting will be organised in Pandit Narayanacharya Kalyana Mantapa on Chamaraja Double Road in Mysuru at 11 a.m. on May 29. It is a zonal-level office-bearers’ meet to kickstart the Grama Samparka Abhiyana.

“Village-level contact programme is being organised all over Karnataka to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in preparation for the next Assembly elections,” said Malavika Gubbivani.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene has expressed support to AAP. The party expects to receive support from various other farmers’ organisation, she added.

Underlining the transparency and zero-tolerance of AAP on corruption, Malavika Gubbivani said that on learning that his own minister has demanded 1% commission on tenders, AAP’s Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann dismissed the minister from the cabinet and ordered an investigation.

‘’The CM has set an example by removing the minister even before the inquiry report could reach the media, or the opposition could demand his dismissal. But in Karnataka, several ministers are facing serious allegations of corruption, but the government has not taken any action. People must throw out the corrupt BJP government and bring in an honest government of AAP,” she said.

AAP office-bearers G R Vidyaranya and Usha Sampathkumar were present at the media conference.