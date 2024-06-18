AAP members stage protest against fuel price hike

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, condemning the State government’s recent fuel price hike. Party leaders drew attention by garlanding two-wheelers and holding a symbolic funeral for them, before switching to bicycles and chanting slogans against the government.

State organising secretary of the party Mohan Dasari, criticised the government’s financial policies, noting that since May 2023, excise taxes have been raised three times, property guideline rates by 25%, and various vehicle taxes have also increased. He argued that these measures are attempts by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to gather the ₹52,000 crore required annually for the guarantee schemes. Mr. Dasari claimed these schemes were implemented without proper planning, leading to financial strain on the public.

Mr. Dasari highlighted the success of similar schemes in Delhi under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, attributing their success to effective resource mobilization and corruption-free governance. He accused the Congress government of hastily copying these schemes without addressing underlying corruption issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.