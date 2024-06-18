GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP members stage protest against fuel price hike

Published - June 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AAP staging a protest against the petroleum price hike by the State government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Members of AAP staging a protest against the petroleum price hike by the State government, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, condemning the State government’s recent fuel price hike. Party leaders drew attention by garlanding two-wheelers and holding a symbolic funeral for them, before switching to bicycles and chanting slogans against the government.

State organising secretary of the party Mohan Dasari, criticised the government’s financial policies, noting that since May 2023, excise taxes have been raised three times, property guideline rates by 25%, and various vehicle taxes have also increased. He argued that these measures are attempts by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to gather the ₹52,000 crore required annually for the guarantee schemes. Mr. Dasari claimed these schemes were implemented without proper planning, leading to financial strain on the public.

Mr. Dasari highlighted the success of similar schemes in Delhi under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, attributing their success to effective resource mobilization and corruption-free governance. He accused the Congress government of hastily copying these schemes without addressing underlying corruption issues.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Aam Aadmi Party / demonstration / petrol / diesel fuel / prices / taxes and duties / Delhi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.