AAP lodges complaint with ACB against Smart City works

It says there is corruption and the quality of work taken up in Belagavi is poor

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has complained about corruption and low quality work in projects taken up by Belagavi Smart City Limited (BSCL) and contracting agencies.

AAP regional coordinator Rajeev Toppannavar and others filed a complaint in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in Belagavi on Tuesday.

They said that there is large-scale corruption, mismanagement and misuse of funds and irregularities in appointments. The complaint submitted to the ACB office said that there is over-estimation and improper execution of works in the city in the last few years. Activists also complained against some of the Special Purpose Vehicle’s contracting and audit agencies.

“We have raised several issues in the last few years before the managing director of KUIDFC and chairman and managing director of BSCL. None of them has taken any action,’’ Mr. Topannanavar told journalists.

“We have given enough evidence to show that there is rampant corruption and irregularities in appointments. For example, funds for primary and secondary drains to be constructed on the lines of Raja Kaluve have been diverted to build roadside drains, without proper designs. This has led to frequent flooding in the city. We have also said that work to lay roads is of low quality,” he said.

“Roads have developed cracks and undulations within months of construction. However, there are no responses to our complaints. In many places, the work of laying pavers is unequal. This shows that Project Management Consultant Tractabel India Limited has failed in doing proper audit or provide quality service. These agencies have connived with officials and approved the various of stages of works and payments on roads without due diligence,” he said.

“There has been wastage of public funds as existing roads have been selected for laying concrete. This has been deliberately done to exhaust funds,’’ he said and demanded that a detailed inquiry be carried out.