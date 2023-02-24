ADVERTISEMENT

AAP launches ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign

February 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and members of Aam Aadmi Party launching the ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Leaders and members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a “Broom is the solution” campaign in Hubballi on Friday saying that the AAP is the only solution to the burning problems of the city.

Led by AAP ticket aspirant for the Hubballi Dharwad East Assembly constituency Basavaraj Teradal, AAP office-bearers Ananthkumar Bugadi, Revanasiddappa Hubballi, Lakshminarayan, Roopa Malwade and others launched the campaign at B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Hubballi by symbolically sweeping the place around the Ambedkar statue.

Subsequently, they organised a motorcycle rally covering Ganeshpet Circle, CBT, Durgad Bail Circle, Nekar Nagar and Old Hubballi as part of the campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Raising slogans, they said that the AAP’s broom is strong enough to beat the 40% commission of the BJP and the JCB (Janata Dal-S, Congress and BJP) parties in the country. They also said that a vote for the AAP will help in improving the city’s infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US