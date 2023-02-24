HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP launches ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign

February 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders and members of Aam Aadmi Party launching the ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign in Hubballi on Friday.

Leaders and members of Aam Aadmi Party launching the ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Leaders and members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a “Broom is the solution” campaign in Hubballi on Friday saying that the AAP is the only solution to the burning problems of the city.

Led by AAP ticket aspirant for the Hubballi Dharwad East Assembly constituency Basavaraj Teradal, AAP office-bearers Ananthkumar Bugadi, Revanasiddappa Hubballi, Lakshminarayan, Roopa Malwade and others launched the campaign at B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Hubballi by symbolically sweeping the place around the Ambedkar statue.

Subsequently, they organised a motorcycle rally covering Ganeshpet Circle, CBT, Durgad Bail Circle, Nekar Nagar and Old Hubballi as part of the campaign.

Raising slogans, they said that the AAP’s broom is strong enough to beat the 40% commission of the BJP and the JCB (Janata Dal-S, Congress and BJP) parties in the country. They also said that a vote for the AAP will help in improving the city’s infrastructure.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.