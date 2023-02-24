AAP launches ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign

February 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Leaders and members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a “Broom is the solution” campaign in Hubballi on Friday saying that the AAP is the only solution to the burning problems of the city.

Led by AAP ticket aspirant for the Hubballi Dharwad East Assembly constituency Basavaraj Teradal, AAP office-bearers Ananthkumar Bugadi, Revanasiddappa Hubballi, Lakshminarayan, Roopa Malwade and others launched the campaign at B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Hubballi by symbolically sweeping the place around the Ambedkar statue.

Subsequently, they organised a motorcycle rally covering Ganeshpet Circle, CBT, Durgad Bail Circle, Nekar Nagar and Old Hubballi as part of the campaign.

Raising slogans, they said that the AAP’s broom is strong enough to beat the 40% commission of the BJP and the JCB (Janata Dal-S, Congress and BJP) parties in the country. They also said that a vote for the AAP will help in improving the city’s infrastructure.