AAP kickstarts rural outreach programme in Mysuru

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 20:06 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kickstarted its rural outreach programme to strengthen the party base in the hinterland with a zonal level office-bearers meet in the city on Sunday.

Ms. Malavika Gubbivani, district unit President of AAP explained the objectives and relevance of the meet and the circumstances leading to her joining AAP in 2014.

Mr. Damodaran, the State Organisation-in-charge, who inaugurated the meet underlined the importance of a good organisational set up with Delhi and Punjab units of AAP as examples and where the party was able to come to power.

Speakers apprised the gathering of various programmes of Aravind Kejriwal and claimed that people were tired of the Modi Government and it was the Kejriwal model of development which offered hope.

The party will embark on a village level contact programme in the district and is part of similar efforts across the State, according to AAP office bearers.