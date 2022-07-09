AAP kickstarts Gram Sampark Abhiyan in Mysuru

State leaders take part in District Volunteers’ Meet; promise ‘corruption-free’ governance if party is voted to power

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday kickstarted its Gram Sampark Abhiyan, a rural contact programm at the District Volunteers’ Meet here.

Veteran actor Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, who joined AAP recently, explained the current political scenario in the State and exhorted the volunteers to bring AAP to power.

“All the three parties, which have ruled the State so far, have indulged in caste and dynastic politics,” he said, while citing the “40 per cent commission” remark against the BJP government.

He said the leaders in the BJP haven’t raised their voices on the controversy surrounding the textbook revision.

Addressing the volunteers, Mr. Chandru said that corruption is the root cause for maladministration and all political problems. “The only party which is raising its voice against corruption is AAP. Quality education is the foundation of a good State and only AAP is striving to provide this. If you all want good education, health and women empowerment in Karnataka, you all should strive hard to bring AAP to power,” he stated.

He added, “I am not a ticket aspirant and my aim is to see AAP come to power in the State.”

In his address, State AAP President Prithvi Reddy explained the recent scams in the State and explained how the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are delivering “people-friendly” services.

He too exhorted the volunteers to reach the AAP’s agenda to the people by visiting their doorsteps. “If you guarantee AAP’s win in Mysuru district, I will guarantee quality education, health and other basic facilities in your district,” he told the volunteers.

State Joint Secretary Darshan Jain presented the proposed organisation structure and timeline for the formation of various committees.

Zonal Assistant Convener Abdul Razak explained how to reach the masses and deliver the AAP message. District Leader Dharmashree explained about her work in her area.

Malavika Gubbivani, who presided over the meeting, shared her experiences in door-to-door campaigns, frustrations of the voters with the present government and how voters are eager for qualitative change.

More than 250 volunteers from nearby taluks attended the meet.