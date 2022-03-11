‘AAP is eyeing more States after Punjab win’

It has proved that people without muscle and money power can win elections, says party’s district president

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party said in Mysuru on Friday that the result will have far reaching repercussions as AAP is now recognised as a State party in three States - Delhi, Punjab and Goa. If it wins in one more State, AAP will be recognised as a national party and all eyes are now on Gujarat, which goes to polls in nine months, district AAP president Malavika Gubbivani., has said

The AAP has also shown to the country how ordinary people, with no muscle or money power, can contest and win elections. It fielded people who honestly wanted to serve and that has shown the result. AAP win in both Delhi and Punjab has shown that it is not always money, caste and vote bank politics that work. That kind of politics has never fetched any party such a huge mandate that AAP has got. People are just waiting for a credible party that will work on their issues. AAP has emerged as that alternative at the national level, she said at a press conference here on Friday, celebrating the party’s huge success in Punjab.

“The fear among traditional parties is now palpable. Elections to local bodies like BBMP and MCD are being postponed and people are being denied their rights guaranteed by the 74th Amendment. AAP will continue to highlight all this in its fight to set the system right,” she added.

Ms. Gubbivani said the AAP has achieved tremendous success in Punjab by winning 92 seats and 42 per cent vote share. “It is a massive sweep. When AAP came to power in Delhi, the party had said that it had come to change the rotten political system and not just to change a rotten government,” she recalled.

AAP highlighted public education, health, transport, women’s security and so on unlike the issues raised by the national political parties. Today, Karnataka and many other States are copying the AAP model of government schools and Mohalla clinics. “People have forgotten the much-hyped “Gujarat model”, which has now vanished,” she claimed.

She said the mainstream parties ridiculed AAP when the government in Delhi gave free water and electricity to poor people but all other parties started giving out the same - free water and electricity. “We said we will give money to all women to empower them and other parties followed suit. People have seen what we did in Delhi, even though the mainstream media never showed it. But people of Punjab, who live close to Delhi, could see and feel it. They could see what a straightforward government could do. They have realised how taking money for vote is harmful to the system,” she stated.