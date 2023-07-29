HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP flays Congress for conditions in guarantee schemes

July 29, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
AAP Karnataka president H.N. Chandrashekar addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday.

AAP Karnataka president H.N. Chandrashekar addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State president H.N. Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhkya Mantri Chandru, said here on Saturday that the free schemes of the Congress were not reaching the beneficiaries.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Chandrashekar said people of Karnataka threw out a corrupt government but it was replaced by a ‘’condition’’ government while the need of the hour is a ‘’commitment government’’ alluding to conditions stipulated for the free schemes by the Congress.

Mr. Chandrashekar said new conditions are being imposed by the government everyday and one wonders if the benefits are reaching the needy. The Congress has copied AAP schemes but has failed to acknowledge this. While AAP has not imposed any conditions, the Congress had done so, he added.

The BJP at the Centre also came under flak. Mr. Chandrashekar said that it was trying to paint the country with one colour, one religion and one language. Hence it was imperative to throw out what he described was an autocratic government

AAP will launch a Jana Jagruthi Abhiyana to create awareness among the public about prevailing corruption and the importance of good education, said Mr. Chandrashekar. He also urged the State government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers and make MSP to the agricultural produce are legally enforced.

State Joint Secretary Malavika Gubbivani and other office bearers of the party were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / political parties / Aam Aadmi Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.