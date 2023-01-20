HamberMenu
AAP flays BJP for ‘lowering the dignity’ of PM’s office

January 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former DGP Bhaskar Rao criticised the BJP government in Karnataka for “bringing down the office of the Prime Minister to tahsildar level” in its attempts to gain votes.

He said the State BJP, in its desperate attempt, brought the Prime Minister to distribute title deeds for the beneficiaries, which is essentially the job of the tahsildar and his subordinate staff, in Kalaburagi on Thursday. “If the BJP is serious about getting the Prime Minister to Karnataka, it should have invited him to lay the foundation stone for projects such as Mahadayi or Mekedatu, and not for taluk-level revenue department’s routine activity,” he said in a press release.

In fact, title deeds should have been distributed a long time back, and the BJP government with its ulterior motives delayed the process. “It is just a gimmick for publicity,” he said.

