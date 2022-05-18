AAP drawing youngsters, says Bhaskar Rao

He condemns corruption in Karnataka

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday. AAP’s Mysuru district president Malavika Gubbivani and district women’s unit president Dharmashree are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former IPS officer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhaskar Rao said the party is drawing a large number of youngsters in Karnataka to its ranks.

The youth, who were closely observing the “corruption” of the BJP Government in Karnataka and the “good administration” of the AAP Government in Delhi and Punjab will be joining the AAP in large numbers soon, Mr Rao said while addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday.

He claimed that the State’s administration machinery has become “rusted” due to the corruption by BJP, Congress and JD (S) that have ruled the State so far.

The AAP is the “need of the hour” to bring in “revolutionary changes” in the State’s administration. “Only AAP can understand the people’s expectations and fulfil them”, he said. In view of the AAP’s track record, Mr. Rao said the people of the State will extend support to the party.

While the BJP Government is a “40 per cent commission” administration with the saffron party leaders receiving commission for not only execution of work, but also for jobs and appointments, the quality of work is going from bad to worse.

“In contrast, the AAP provides a “zero per cent commission” administration”, Mr Rao said. The AAP Government was providing various amenities and facilities to people of Delhi through the taxpayers’ money and not by obtaining loans.

The party does not believe in winning elections through goondaism, muscle power or money power. The party’s, whose only aim is development, does not support either casteism or dynastic politics. “Our only aim is development”, he said.

The party has not only appealed to the youth, but also people from different walks of life including medical and legal professionals, besides industrialists.

AAP’s state spokesperson Sharat Khadri, Mysuru district president Malavika Gubbivani and party’s Mysuru district women’s unit president Dharmashree were also present on the occasion.

