AAP Dharwad unit stages protest over hike in APMC cess

Condemning the Karnataka government’s decision to hike the APMC cess to 1% and seeking immediate withdrawal of the order, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Saturday.
Led by AAP Dharwad district unit president Santosh Naragund, the protesters raised slogans and staged a demonstration in front of the Mini-Vidhana Soudha in Hubballi, which houses various government offices, including that of the Hubballi tahsildar.
Addressing the protesters, Mr. Naragund said the hike in APMC cess was the impact of the three new farm laws promulgated by the Union government. At a time when the whole nation is opposing the three farm laws and the farmers launched a ‘Delhi Chalo’ seeking repeal of the laws, the Karnataka government has unilaterally hiked APMC cess, he said.
‘Unequal platform’
Mr. Naragund said that while APMC cess/user fee was considered more, those operating outside the market yards had no cess of fee to be paid, creating an unequal platform. Now, with a further increase in the cess/user fee, the government itself is indirectly forcing merchants and farmers to operate outside the market, which will ultimately disrupt the APMC system, he said, adding that this would ultimately lead to no government control over the farm market and injustice being meted out to farmers.
A memorandum addressed to the Agriculture Minister was submitted to the taluk officials.
