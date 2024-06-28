GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP demands free treatment for dengue patients at private hospitals

BBMP has now called the public to join hands with the civic body in its fight against the disease, but the people can contain the spread in homes and not in public places, says AAP State organising secretary

Published - June 28, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the State government should provide free treatment for dengue patients in private hospitals like it provided during COVID-19, as both are cases of public health crisis. However, dengue patients have never been provided free treatment at private hospitals before.

Mohan Dasari, State organising secretary, AAP, said that as the number of dengue cases was rising exponentially, people were queuing up at private hospitals and were being fleeced. “We suspect that the data being provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the number of dengue cases were a gross understatement,” he said.

“The BBMP has now called the public to join hands with the civic body in its fight against the disease, but the people can contain the spread in homes and not in public places. The BBMP has miserably failed to control the spread in public spaces. So the government has to bear the expenses of the treatment of patients,” he argued.

