AAP delegation meets municipal commissioner over irregular water supply in Hubballi-Dharwad

December 12, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The municipal commissioner tells the delegation members that because of shortage of hands in KUWS&DB and inexperienced staff of the private company handling water supply and maintenance of the system, problems have surfaced and they will addressed in some time

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Aam Admi Party meeting the municipal commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the wake of irregular water supply in the twin cities, a delegation of Aam Admi Party (AAP) members met the Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) in Hubballi on Monday and sought requisite remedial measures.

It may be recalled that the water supply and maintenance of the water supply network of the twin cities have been handed over to L&T Company, which also has been awarded the contract to bring all the wards of Hubballi-Dharwad under round-the-clock water supply network.

However, problems erupted after maintenance was handed over to the private company resulting in the frequency of water supply coming down.

The delegation, led by president of the Dharwad district unit of AAP Ananthkumar Bugudi, district secretary Vikas Soppin and other office-bearers, including Mallikarjunaiah Hiremath, Basavaraj Teradal, Tasmia Bhasha Talewad, and others discussed the problem with Municipal Commissioner Gopalkrishna B.

The delegation brought to the notice of the commissioner the hardships being faced by the residents due to no supply of water for close to 10 days now in some localities.

The Municipal Commissioner told the delegation members that he was aware of the issue and briefed them about the steps being taken for resolving the water supply problem.

He told them that because of shortage of hands in KUWS&DB and inexperienced staff of the private company, problems have surfaced. But all necessary steps are being taken to address the issue.

Dr. Gopalkrishna assured the delegation of resolving the problem within some days and if there was any delay by the company in resolving the issue, strict action will be taken against it.

