AAP confidence in Bengaluru improves after Delhi civic body results

December 19, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections recently has given the party a strong boost in its quest to contest the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said that only his party can defeat the BJP. “The MCD election has proven that no other political party can defeat the BJP except the AAP. This election victory gives one message to the entire country that the AAP has to be strengthened to defeat the BJP,” Mr. Dasari said.

“The AAP is poised to get a similar response from the voters of Bengaluru in the BBMP elections, whenever it happens. Strengthening the AAP will help to throw the ruling BJP out of power and fight against the challenges of price rise and unemployment,” he added.

The party said that it is reaching voters through the ‘door-to-door Kejriwal model’ campaign. AAP Karnataka State secretary Shanthala Damle said: “AAP can give corruption-free administration and permanent solutions to problems faced by the citizens.”

“We have already been working on ground to connect with the people and the recent MCD elections results have given more confidence to our party workers to win the BBMP elections,” she added.

The AAP won the MCD elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP. In the 250-member Corporation, BJP bagged 104 seats while the Congress won only nine seats.