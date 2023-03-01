AAP condemns Sisodia arrest

March 01, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and termed it “undemocratic”.

State joint secretary of AAP Sajjad Ali Inamdar, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that Mr. Sisodia’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with irregularities in a liquor policy is the result of “revenge politics”.

The Modi-led BJP government is trying to suppress the AAP through Central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax. The BJP is targeting AAP leaders for the development works taken up in the national capital and because of the growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Mr. Inamdar said that in every State where the government is run by an Opposition party, cases are filed against leaders to destabilise such governments. The Modi government has failed to win elections by democratic means and is using Central agencies to target the Opposition parties, he added.