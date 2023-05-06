HamberMenu
AAP Chamaraja candidate holds roadshow

May 06, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party Chamaraja candidate Malavika Gubbivani on Saturday held a roadshow to attract the attention of voters in Hebbal areas of Basavanagudi, Surya Bakery, and KRS Road.

AAP district president Rangaiah, Chamaraja unit president Usha Sampathkumar, leaders, including Shivkumar, Sathish A.S., Anand Raj, Vishwanath Kulkarni, Badri Narayan, and others accompanied Ms. Malavika.

The highlight of the roadshow was felicitating the “common star campaigners” including auto driver Krishna, security guard Basavaraj, vegetable vendor Jayamma, and dhol player Dinesh. “This was well received by the people on the street. Someone in the crowd mentioned that the show was no less than a grand procession as hundreds turned up to express their support,” a press release said.

