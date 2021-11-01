AAP celebrates Rajyothsava issuing kits to NTM students

Aam Aadmi Party celebrated Kannada Rajyothsava in Monday on Monday by distributing stationery kits to students of NTM Kannada School.

As many as 80 students received the kits containing books, pen, pencil etc.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP District President Malavika Gubbivani said the party volunteers came to know that students were in need of these items during the “Save NTM Kannada School Campaign”.

Consequently, the AAP appealed to its members for contributions and donors within the party extended a helping hand with District Organising Secretary Renuka Prasad preparing the kits, she said.

Ms. Gubbivani wished the students all success in their academics.

Ms. Renuka Prasad advised the students to take precautions in view of the pandemic situation and maintain hygiene on the school campus.