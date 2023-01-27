ADVERTISEMENT

AAP backs MGP’s protest

January 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party in Mysuru has extended its support to the city-based Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, which has called for a ‘’satyagraha’ on January 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. involving a self-imposed lockdown by the public to air their protest.

This novel protest has been announced against the authorities in the city to highlight the “administrative collapse” besides seeking better governance. 

“The protest call given by MGP is for a good cause of demanding administrative reforms. Clearing encroachments from footpaths, saving Chamundi Hills, formation of Ward Committees, protection of parks etc., are some urgent and long standing demands of people of this city. AAP will always support such proactive protests and it appeals to the people of Mysuru to join in large numbers and make it a success,” a press release from AAP said.

