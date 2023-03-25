ADVERTISEMENT

AAP alleges Hassan officers failed to act against BJP MLA

March 25, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Hassan

Preetham Gowda has been distributing gifts to lure voters in the name of religious programme, says AAP candidate

The Hindu Bureau

Agile Yogeesh, Aam Adam Party candidate for Hassan constituency, has alleged that officers of Hassan district administration did not act against BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s attempts to lure voters by distributing gifts.

At a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Yogeesh said that the BJP MLA had been organising meetings of women in the name of Ashtalakshmi pooja. He had been distributing gifts to the participants ahead of the elections. “I informed the Deputy Commissioner about such events and also filed a written complaint. However, no action has been taken by the officers thus far.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that there were no chances of free and fair elections in Hassan if the same officers were allowed to continue in their positions. “I have complained to the Election Commission, seeking the transfer of all those in key positions in the district to ensure free and fair elections”, he said.

Further, he remarked that the BJP MLA had lost confidence in winning the polls. Hence, he had resorted to luring voters by distributing gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US