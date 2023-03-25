AAP alleges Hassan officers failed to act against BJP MLA

March 25, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Hassan

Agile Yogeesh, Aam Adam Party candidate for Hassan constituency, has alleged that officers of Hassan district administration did not act against BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s attempts to lure voters by distributing gifts.

At a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Yogeesh said that the BJP MLA had been organising meetings of women in the name of Ashtalakshmi pooja. He had been distributing gifts to the participants ahead of the elections. “I informed the Deputy Commissioner about such events and also filed a written complaint. However, no action has been taken by the officers thus far.”

He maintained that there were no chances of free and fair elections in Hassan if the same officers were allowed to continue in their positions. “I have complained to the Election Commission, seeking the transfer of all those in key positions in the district to ensure free and fair elections”, he said.

Further, he remarked that the BJP MLA had lost confidence in winning the polls. Hence, he had resorted to luring voters by distributing gifts.