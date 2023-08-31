Aane Venkatesh dies in elephant attack in Hassan

August 31, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

Venkatesh, popularly known as Aane Venkatesh for his expertise in firing tranqulizer darts during elephant capturing operations, died in an elephant attack near Alur on Thursday, August 31. Venkatesh, 67, was part of the Forest Department’s team to capture the elephant that required treatment.

“Venkatesh had fired a tranquliser dart at the elephant, which prompted the animal to turn back and run towards him. In his efforts to escape, Venkatesh fell into a ditch. The animal followed him and attacked him. We somehow took him to a hospital in Hassan. However, he did not survive”, said D. Mohan Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan. Venkatesh is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mr. Venkatesh previously worked as a forest guard. Even after his retirement, the Forest Department hired him through an outsourcing firm considering his expertise. “Throughout his tenure, he assisted the department in capturing numerous elephants. His service to the department is highly valuable. Unfortunately, we lost him today,” the DCF said. The officer said the department would give ₹15 lakh as ex-gratia to Mr. Venkatesh’s family.

The wild elephant had been injured recently after being attacked by other elephants. Earlier, on August 25, the department had treated the animal. However, the injuries did not heal, forcing the department to treat the animal again.

