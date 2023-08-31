HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aane Venkatesh dies in elephant attack in Hassan

Venkatesh was known for his expertise in firing tranquliser darts during elephant capturing operations

August 31, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Venkatesh, an expert in firing tranquilizer darts, died after he was attacked by a wild elephant near Alur in Hassan district on August 31, 2023.

Venkatesh, an expert in firing tranquilizer darts, died after he was attacked by a wild elephant near Alur in Hassan district on August 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Venkatesh, popularly known as Aane Venkatesh for his expertise in firing tranqulizer darts during elephant capturing operations, died in an elephant attack near Alur on Thursday, August 31. Venkatesh, 67, was part of the Forest Department’s team to capture the elephant that required treatment.

“Venkatesh had fired a tranquliser dart at the elephant, which prompted the animal to turn back and run towards him. In his efforts to escape, Venkatesh fell into a ditch. The animal followed him and attacked him. We somehow took him to a hospital in Hassan. However, he did not survive”, said D. Mohan Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan. Venkatesh is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mr. Venkatesh previously worked as a forest guard. Even after his retirement, the Forest Department hired him through an outsourcing firm considering his expertise. “Throughout his tenure, he assisted the department in capturing numerous elephants. His service to the department is highly valuable. Unfortunately, we lost him today,” the DCF said. The officer said the department would give ₹15 lakh as ex-gratia to Mr. Venkatesh’s family.

The wild elephant had been injured recently after being attacked by other elephants. Earlier, on August 25, the department had treated the animal. However, the injuries did not heal, forcing the department to treat the animal again.

Related Topics

Karnataka / animal / conservation

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.