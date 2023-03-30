Aam Aadmi Party takes out padayatra in Hubballi

March 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a padayatra in Hubballi on Thursday. Party leaders walked from old Hubballi Circle to Ghantikeri Cross. Later, they addressed a rally where they criticised the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for what they called maladministration.

Party campaign committee chairman Mukhyamantri Chandru and others spoke at the rally.

Mr. Chandru said that the Bommai government has failed on every front. “It is an anti-poor, anti-people, anti-farmer government. It has betrayed the people by going back on its every promise,” he said.

“The BJP has institutionalised corruption by introducing bribes for every small decision and act in government. It has also taken an unprecedented step of protecting the most corrupt even in the face of evidence. This has emboldened officers and politicians who are asking for bribes and commission openly, without any shame,” he said.

He criticised the Congress saying that it has copied the AAP’s campaigning style providing guarantees before polls. However, there is a difference between the guarantees of the AAP and other parties.

“AAP’s assurances are solemn promises. If the AAP comes to power after giving such guarantees and if the guarantees are not delivered, our MLAs resign. But that does not happen with other parties. They are all going around making empty promises, without meaning them to implement them,’‘ he said.

He gave examples of Delhi and other places where the AAP implemented the guarantees of free power and water supply after coming to power.

He made AAP candidate Basavaraj Terdal take an oath that he will resign from his post if a future AAP government fails to deliver on its promises.

AAP leaders Ravindra Nerabenchi, Rohan Ainapur, Mr. Terdal and others were present in the rally.

Party leaders Sham Naragund, Mallikarjunaiah Hiremath, Anant Kumar Bugadi, S.P. Hublikar, and others joined the padayatra.