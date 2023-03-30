ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party takes out padayatra in Hubballi

March 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Party leaders criticise BJP for maladministration, Congress for copying their campaigning style, including providing guarantees before polls

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a padayatra in Hubballi on Thursday. Party leaders walked from old Hubballi Circle to Ghantikeri Cross. Later, they addressed a rally where they criticised the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for what they called maladministration.

Party campaign committee chairman Mukhyamantri Chandru and others spoke at the rally.

Mr. Chandru said that the Bommai government has failed on every front. “It is an anti-poor, anti-people, anti-farmer government. It has betrayed the people by going back on its every promise,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP has institutionalised corruption by introducing bribes for every small decision and act in government. It has also taken an unprecedented step of protecting the most corrupt even in the face of evidence. This has emboldened officers and politicians who are asking for bribes and commission openly, without any shame,” he said.

He criticised the Congress saying that it has copied the AAP’s campaigning style providing guarantees before polls. However, there is a difference between the guarantees of the AAP and other parties.

“AAP’s assurances are solemn promises. If the AAP comes to power after giving such guarantees and if the guarantees are not delivered, our MLAs resign. But that does not happen with other parties. They are all going around making empty promises, without meaning them to implement them,’‘ he said.

He gave examples of Delhi and other places where the AAP implemented the guarantees of free power and water supply after coming to power.

He made AAP candidate Basavaraj Terdal take an oath that he will resign from his post if a future AAP government fails to deliver on its promises.

AAP leaders Ravindra Nerabenchi, Rohan Ainapur, Mr. Terdal and others were present in the rally.

Party leaders Sham Naragund, Mallikarjunaiah Hiremath, Anant Kumar Bugadi, S.P. Hublikar, and others joined the padayatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US