Aam Aadmi Party protests Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest 

March 22, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit in Karnataka observed a ‘black day’ and held a day-long protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Mukhyamantri Chandru, president, AAP - Karnataka, termed it “the murder of democracy” and said, “Nothing better could be expected of people who want to change the Constitution.”

‘Represents ideal’

“Mr. Kejriwal is not just a person, but represents an ideal. The ruling party is scared of the popularity of Mr. Kejriwal and has conspired to not only get him arrested but also to ensure he doesn’t get bail. The Union government has been systematically using Central agencies to target anyone who is opposed to them,” he said.

“The expose of the electoral bonds fiasco shows that it is the BJP which has indulged in corruption on a large scale, misusing Central agencies such as the ED to threaten businessmen and force them to donate to their party. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders who have deceived this country. They have to be arrested,” he said.

‘PM is scared’

Pruthvi Reddy, national joint secretary, AAP, said the arrest made it clear that Mr. Modi was scared of the popularity of Mr. Kejriwal, and unable to face him. “The protests will grow across the country in the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, said all Central agencies were being misused to target Opposition parties. “Two Chief Ministers, including Mr. Kejriwal, have been arrested weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, even as the Congress’s bank accounts have been frozen,” he said.