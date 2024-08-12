AAI customer survey: Belagavi and Hubballi see drop while Kalaburagi and Mysuru airports climb up 

While some of the Airport Authority of India (AAI)-run airports in the State have dropped in the customer satisfaction Index of Airports for Round‐I 2024 compared with previous Round‐II 2023, a couple have climbed up in the rankings.

Two airports, Belagavi and Hubballi, which had been ranked among the top five airports in the previous customer satisfaction survey (Round -II 2023 vis-a-vis Round-I 2023), have dropped to 11th and 16th positions respectively.

In the AAI’s Customer Satisfaction Index of Airports for Round -II 2023 vis-a-vis Round-I 2023, Belagavi airport secured the fourth spot and the Hubballi airport the fifth spot.

Kalaburagi and Mysuru airports which had secured 29th and 22nd positions respectively in the previous survey have improved their ranks in the latest survey by bagging the 12th and 13th ranks respectively.

33 parameters

The survey takes into account 33 parameters including ground transportation to/from airport, parking facilities, availability of baggage carts trolleys, waiting time in check-in queue/line, efficiency of check-in staff, courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff, thoroughness of security inspection, value for money of restaurant/eating facilities, comfort of waiting/gate areas, internet access/Wi-Fi, among others.

In addition, five questions related to hygiene (added because of the pandemic) are also part of the survey.

The Belagavi airport secured a score of 4.73 in the customer satisfaction index in the latest survey as against 4.97 in the previous survey. The Hubballi airport which had secured a score of 4.95 in the previous survey has secured a score of 4.67.

Kalaburagi and Mysuru airports which have improved their ranking had scored 4.53 and 4.69 in the previous survey. During the latest survey their scores are 4.72 and 4.7 respectively.

58 airports

A total of 58 airports were part of the survey with the Rajahmundry airport leading the table with a score of 5 on the index.

The Belagavi airport secured negative points on parameters of value for money of parking facilities, waiting time in check-in queue/line, ease of finding your way through airport, walking distance inside the terminal, value for money of restaurant/eating facilities, value for money of shopping facilities, internet access/Wi-Fi, cleanliness of washrooms/toilets and speed of baggage delivery.

The Hubbali airport secured negative points on 16 parameters. Both the Belagavi airport and Hubballi airports secured negative points in all five questions related to hygiene.