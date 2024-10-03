Aahara Mela set to be a great draw

Aahara Mela or food festival which has become intrinsic to Mysuru Dasara is set to be a great draw.

The event has been shifted from Scouts and Guides grounds to Maharaja’s College Grounds to ease public movement as well as congestion around the venue. Besides, the venue for the Yuva Dasara has also been shifted from Maharaja’s College Grounds to Uttanahalli and hence visitors to Aahara Mela can taste and relish cuisines from different parts of the State devoid of hassles.

This year, there are 108 stalls and over 130 culinary varieties for the public to savour. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Aahara Mela on Thursday and the food festival will go on full steam from Friday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the public to make this year’s Dasara a grand success by visiting the venues and making it a point to attend the events organised as part of the festival. He said Mysuru Dasara was renowned all over the world and it was people’s festival.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa said that 4.5 crore people in the State are availing benefits of Anna Bhagya scheme and people living below the poverty line were receiving 5 kg of rice and cash in lieu of an additional 5 kg (of rice).

MLC D. Thimmaiah urged the importance of a balanced diet complete with required nutrition and vitamins and the imperatives of maintaining once health. He rued that lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., were on the rise and attributed it to poor diet and stressful life. Hence, proper and timely intake of food was essential, he added.

District in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, and others were present.

