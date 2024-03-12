Aadhaar to be linked with land records for providing govt. benefits

March 12, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

With a large number of Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) still in the name of deceased farmers, the Karnataka government has started the process of linking all RTCs with the Aadhaar card as a “permanent solution” for providing benefits of government schemes to eligible farmers.

The seeding of Aadhaar cards with RTCs will help in curbing land-related frauds and ensuring certainty when it comes to ownership, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters here on Tuesday.

During the seeding of 19 lakh farmers in the State on a pilot basis, it was found that six lakh RTCs were still in the name of deceased farmers. Their children had not changed land records to their names owing to various reasons, including disputes within the family on sharing of lands, he said.

The department officials will be involved in linking all RTCs with Aadhaar cards either by visiting houses of farmers/landowners or farmers visiting village accountant offices, he said.

Under “Nanna Bhoomi, Nanna Guruthu” (My land My Identity), the Revenue Department has launched the programme for seeding Aadhaar card with RTC, Mr. Gowda said. Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have initiated the process of Aadhaar-linked RTCs.

The department would also launch ‘Kandaya Adalat’to allow children of deceased farmers or families to voluntarily come forward and change land records to their names. On record, the Minister said, there are 1.87 crore RTCs in the State, while RTCs in multiple names are recorded at 3.86 crore.

