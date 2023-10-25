ADVERTISEMENT

Aadhaar card racket: Suresh Kumar seeks CBI or NIA probe

October 25, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

S. Suresh Kumar, BJP MLA, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Describing the recent incident of fake Aadhaar cards being provided by an entrepreneur at R.T. Nagar here as a serious crime related to national security, former Law Minister and BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar has demanded a probe by a national agency such as the CBI or the NIA.

“It is not just a political issue, but a question of the the country’s security. The State government should take the issue seriously and subject Minister Bhyrathi Suresh, who is said to be having a close association with the accused, to an inquiry,” Mr. Suresh Kumar demanded, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said the BJP would soon file a complaint in this regard before the Election Commission and seek a probe by a national agency.

He pointed out that as per the FIR, MSL Technosolutions owner, Mounesh Kumar, was into making fake Aadhaar cards, fake voter ID cards, and fake PAN cards.

Alleging that Mr. Suresh was close to the accused, he displayed a picture in which the Minister was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with the accused.

The Minister has been arguing that being a public personality many take pictures with him, but Mounesh had no dealings with him.

