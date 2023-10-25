HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aadhaar card racket: Suresh Kumar seeks CBI or NIA probe

October 25, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
S. Suresh Kumar, BJP MLA, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

S. Suresh Kumar, BJP MLA, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Describing the recent incident of fake Aadhaar cards being provided by an entrepreneur at R.T. Nagar here as a serious crime related to national security, former Law Minister and BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar has demanded a probe by a national agency such as the CBI or the NIA.

“It is not just a political issue, but a question of the the country’s security. The State government should take the issue seriously and subject Minister Bhyrathi Suresh, who is said to be having a close association with the accused, to an inquiry,” Mr. Suresh Kumar demanded, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said the BJP would soon file a complaint in this regard before the Election Commission and seek a probe by a national agency.

He pointed out that as per the FIR, MSL Technosolutions owner, Mounesh Kumar, was into making fake Aadhaar cards, fake voter ID cards, and fake PAN cards.

Alleging that Mr. Suresh was close to the accused, he displayed a picture in which the Minister was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with the accused.

The Minister has been arguing that being a public personality many take pictures with him, but Mounesh had no dealings with him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.