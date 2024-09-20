AAB seeks temporary ban on live streaming of Karnataka High Court’s proceedings  

The Advocates Association, Bengaluru (AAB) has urged the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka to temporarily halt the live streaming of the proceedings on the court’s YouTube channel. It says live streaming has led to several private YouTube channels that are “giving adverse and mischievous meanings to legal deliberations between lawyers and judges,” which in turn is impacting the legal fraternity.

The AAB expressed concern over certain “controversial” remarks made by Justice V. Srishananda, which have gone viral on social media because of the availability of live-streamed records. As the judge’s remark has been shared widely, it has “hurt the sentiments of advocates, young and old, who have taken up this noble profession. Even advocates have been made an object of censure in some such statements on YouTube channels,” said AAB President Vivek Subba Reddy.

Advocates in poor light

He also pointed out that many private YouTube channels are portraying advocates in a poor light by misquoting statements of judges and uploading such mischievous clips of live-streamed court proceedings.

“Though the learned judge [Justice Srishananda] is good in his judgements and is known for his integrity, members of the bar also feel that all the good work of the learned judge is taken away with such side statements and jibes, which are wholly irrelevant for the occasion,” the AAB said in its communication to the Chief Justice.

The “controversial” remarks made by the judge also bring to focus the larger issue of “treatment of young members of the bar by the judges, and in particular, the treatment of woman lawyers, and the AAB requests that till such a time until there is sensitisation on views that could be aired in open courts, there should be a total stoppage of live streaming of for such courts. Otherwise the situation would aggravate and the image in public of courts would be totally damaged,” the AAB has said in the letter.

Prohibited in Rules

Meanwhile, the High Court on Friday started displaying on its official YouTube channel a portion of the Karnataka Rules on Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings, 2021, notified on September 17, 2021, which prohibits all, including print and electronic media, social media platforms, including messaging apps, from recording, sharing and disseminating live-streamed proceedings or archival data.

The rule also clearly states that the live stream should not, without the prior written authorisation of the court, be reproduced, transmitted, uploaded, posted, modified, published, or re-published in any form, and violation of which would amount to punishable as an offence under the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, Information Technology Act, 2000, and other provisions of law, including the law of contempt of courts.